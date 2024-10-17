Mumbai: BMC Receives Approval For ₹14.73 Crore Repairs To 4 Subways And 2 Flyovers Along Western Express Highway

BMC HEADQUARTERS | File pic

The BMC has initiated repair work on four subways and two flyovers along the Western Express Highway (WEH). This proposal has received administrative approval prior to the model code of conduct for the upcoming state assembly elections, with the BMC allocating Rs.14.73 crores for the repairs.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) handed over the Eastern Express Highway and Western Express Highway (WEH) to the BMC in 2022. In March 2023, the civic body appointed the Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) to conduct an audit of the flyovers, subways, and bridges along the expressway. A consultant was appointed to survey 44 flyovers, subways, and bridges on the WEH, out of which six have been identified for urgent inspection and maintenance. The lowest bidder M/s. H.M.V associates have quoted 27 percent below the BMC's estimated rate. The work is expected to be completed within 12 months including monsoon.

"Based on the VJTI report, each bridge underwent a detailed structural audit, and estimates for necessary repairs were prepared. The bridges identified for repair have been prioritised to ensure they are maintained in sound condition. They are now at various stages of implementation," said a civic official. The BMC has already awarded a contract for the repair of 51 bridges from Andheri to Malad and 42 bridges from Ghatkopar to Mulund.

Highlights

Structural strengthening and repair of bridge and vehicular subway work: Estimated cost

S. N. Dubey subway in Dahisar East: Rs. 2.09 crores

Bridge on Dahisar nullah: Rs. 4.06 crores

Akurli (Kandivali) subway: Rs. 47.37 lakhs

Kurar Village No. 01 subway: Rs. 1.53 crores.

Parsi Panchayat subway: Rs. 1.60 crores

Bridge on Majas nullah: Rs. 3.63 crores