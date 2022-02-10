Mumbai: BMC receives 100 suggestions and objections from public over electoral ward boundaries demarcation draft

BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has received a hundred suggestions and objections from the public pertaining to the electoral ward boundaries demarcation draft. After getting permission from the State Election Commission (SEC), BMC on February 01 had started calling suggestions from the public.

BMC had prepared a draft electoral ward boundaries after receiving directions from the SEC. Accordingly, BMC had demarcated the wards and suggested increasing electoral wards from 227 to 236. Last week of January, SEC primarily accepted the proposed draft and asked BMC to call suggestions and objections. SEC had also given a time-bound programme to BMC and directed it to complete the entire process within one month. Accordingly, BMC uploaded the draft on its website now, suggestion will be accepted till February 14.

"Till today, we have received a hundred suggestions and objections on the draft. Mostly we have received complaints from local activists, Mohalla Committee Members and federations. We have also received some suggestions from one or two former corporators too," Said Suresh Kakani, Additional Commissioner of BMC.

"Most of the complaints are superficial. Some people have requested to keep the earlier ward as it is and some federations and committees requested to keep a particular slum in their wards so their work should not be disturbed. But we will collect all the complaints till February 14 and will hand them over to the committee set up by the election commission for hearing," said Kakani.

"Hearing process will start from 22 February and the report will be submitted on March 02," he added.

SEC has set up a committee to hear suggestions and objections and to submit the report with its recommendations before the SEC on March 02. Additional Chief Secretary of the finance department, Konkan Divisional commissioner, two collectors of Mumbai and Municipal commissioner will be part of the said committee.

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 09:11 PM IST