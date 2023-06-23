Mumbai: BMC Razes UBT Sena's Shakha Office In Bandra Using Police Force

Photo: Twitter

The BMC on Thursday demolished the unauthorized shakha office of UBT Shiv Sena at Bandra east. The Shiv Sena workers tried to prevent the civic officials from demolition action but the BMC accompanied with heavy police force went ahead with the drive. Former corporator Haji Khan said the structure was 20 years old.

The demolition work with the use of bulldozer started in the morning at Nirmalnagar area in Bandra. “The BMC had served notices to demolish the shakha voluntarily as it was illegal and was flouting the norms. Therefore, we demolished it,” said a BMC official.

Illegal shaka was obstructing traffic

Another official said, “The structure was obstructing the traffic. The action was taken on the request of traffic police. We demolished three big structures and five shanties on the road, which included a bus stand, taxi stand and a library.

The incident has raised many eyebrows because just two days ago, Uddhav Thackeray announced a morcha at the BMC headquarters to protest against corruption, fund irregularities in the civic body, UBT Sena MP from South Mumbai Arvind Sawant said.

'BMC didnt serve notice'

The BMC's action was arbitrary. The office of Shiv Sena in front of the police station was there for the last 40-50 years. BMC should have served notice. We would have provided documents but they didn't. It is a case of enmity.”

He further said the Shinde government has no courage to demolish the shanties in Bandra West. Their (BJP's) office in front of LIC office in South Mumbai is illegal and should also be demolished.”