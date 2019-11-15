Mumbai: BMC razes 70 illegal constructions

Mumbai: In a two-day demolition drive, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) took action against 70 illegal constructions in P South area near the nullah in Naya Nagar, Goregaon West, on Thursday.

The widening of the nullah in Naya Nagar had been pending for the last four years due to illegal constructions near the drain. After the demolition, the BMC can now go-ahead with the planned nullah widening by up to 3 metres. Once the widening is over, the cleaning of the nullah will be done easily.