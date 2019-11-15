Mumbai: BMC razes 70 illegal constructions

Mumbai: In a two-day demolition drive, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) took action against 70 illegal constructions in P South area near the nullah in Naya Nagar, Goregaon West, on Thursday.
The widening of the nullah in Naya Nagar had been pending for the last four years due to illegal constructions near the drain. After the demolition, the BMC can now go-ahead with the planned nullah widening by up to 3 metres. Once the widening is over, the cleaning of the nullah will be done easily.
The BMC drive against the illegal constructions was held on Wednesday and Thursday in Goregaon West. To remove the illegal encroachers, 50 civic employees and 30 policemen were deployed to avoid any eventuality. Two JCB machines, two dumpers, a gas cutter and other equipment were pressed into service.
