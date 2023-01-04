Mumbai: BMC, railway officials review Gokhale bridge demolition

Mumbai: The engineers from the BMC's Bridge Department and railway officials along with MLA Ameet Satam from Andheri West carried out a site inspection of the Gokhale bridge on Tuesday. The infra, which provided seamless east-west connectivity in Andheri, was shut for public on November 7, 2022 after being declared unsafe.

The railway authorities are currently demolishing the bridge, which might take three months. The work will be carried in four phases. Meanwhile, the BMC has issued the work order and the reconstruction of the new bridge has already started at the workshop. The civic body aims to reopen one arm of the new bridge for traffic by May 2023, which now depends on the status of demolition work.

“The bridge will be a pre-fabricated structure that will be constructed in a workshop. After the bridge is completed, it will be brought from the workshop to the site. Then the girders of Gokhale bridge will be assembled and launched. But the new bridge could be assembled and launched only after the existing structure is demolished,” said the senior civic official.

MLA Satam said, “The first phase of demolition is over and the entire work is set to get over by March 20. The BMC will try to complete on-site assembling of at least one side of the new bridge within two months, so that we can start traffic on one way by June.” The another review of the work status of the bridge will be done next month, said sources.

The closure of Gokhale bridge has increased the traffic woes in Andheri. On the BMC's request, the experts of technical institutes inspected the bridge and suggested reopening of a single lane after carrying out several repair works. But going against the report, the civic body finally decided to not reopen the bridge till it's reconstructed.

