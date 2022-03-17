Mumbai: BMC, Police to enforce hawker-free zones 100 m outside railway stations

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mumbai Police will collectively initiate action against illegal hawkers who sells their wares within 100 meter area of railway stations. A decision was taken in the meeting organized by Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey along with representatives of BMC, Railway, NGOs and hawkers union on Tuesday.

The police commissioner observed that the presence of hawkers near railway stations, hospitals, on overbridges and under the bridges causes traffic congestion. According to the police, in many places, hawkers also occupy both sides of the roads. Many licenced shop owners also rent out small places in front of their shops to hawkers. Incidents like chain-snatching increase because people cannot walk freely in crowded markets.

After receiving several complaints from citizens about illegal hawkers, Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey had organised a meeting at the Crawford Market police headquarters on Tuesday. Around 50 representatives from the Railways, the BMC, the Traffic police, retailers' and hawkers' associations attended the meeting. Pandey, who set a new paradigm in policing by using facebook and other social media to connect with citizens and hear their grievances, directed all representatives to initiate action against hawkers to keep railway premises for free walking. Traffic police and hawkers associations assured their support to the call.

"It is not a new thing, Since the last four years, we have been taking action against illegal hawkers. but due to Covid situation the drives were stopped for the last two years. We have assured the police commissioner about the eviction of hawkers from150 metres of the railway station. Even hawkers representatives were ready to cooperate," said Chanda Jadhav, Deputy Municipal Commissioner, Removal and Encroachment.

However, Mumbai Hawkers' Union has opposed the action and demanded a comprehensive policy for hawkers instead of stop gap measures. the union president Shashank Rao told FPJ "The Police Commissioner and the BMC are only emphasising on eviction of hawkers, but no one is talking about their shifting. The BMC had conducted a survey in 2014. That survey was also wrong. On one hand, the law talks about the protection of livelihoods, but on the other hand, the local authorities and police are taking away hawkers' livelihood. You should make proper policy for hawkers to ensure that they will not sit and restrict roads and footpaths."

Viren Shah, Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association ( FRTWA) said "In the meeting, the FRTWA has given has suggested that , hawkers should ply their wares within a demarated 1 m x 1 m area as per the Supreme Court. Both the BMC and the pPolice should ensure that the footpath is cleared for pedestrians so that senior citizens and children do not need to walk on the road."

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 12:01 AM IST