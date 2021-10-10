Mumbai: BMC plans to build artificial pond for Pitru Paksha rituals after dead fish were found floating in Banganga tank

Hundreds of dead fish were found floating in the Banganga tank near Mumbai's Walkeshwar temple complex after people immersed large portions of food offerings in the water as part of Pitrupaksha rituals.

According to locals from the area, the sight of dead fish in the tank has now become an annual occurrence as several people flock to the tank every year on the occasion of Pitrupaksha to offer food offerings to their late ancestors.

The sight of dead fish in the tank has now become an annual occurrence | B L Soni

BMC is planning to build an artificial pond that will be used for the rituals| B L Soni

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, while addressing the issue told reporters that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to build an artificial pond that will be used for the rituals, in order to prevent further harm to the water body.

"BMC is planning to create an artificial pond to perform rituals from next year so that the aquatic ecosystem is not harmed," the Mayor was quoted saying by ANI.

