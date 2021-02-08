Mumbai: BMC panel gives nod to drainage repair works in 58 spots in city

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) standing committee on Monday cleared a proposal for the issuance of work order for carrying de-clogging of the city drains in order to improve the drainage works in Mumbai.

The BMC officials under the supervision of P Velrasu (Aditional Municipal Commissioner - Projects), had already carried out a scientific study of the drainage network of the city. A detailed report of the catchment areas, current pumping capacity, tidal matters and rainfall report was been tabled in front of the committee on Monday. Based on this study, the tender process was implemented and the approval for issuing work orders to the shortlisted contractors were given by the committee on Monday.

Repairing works will be carried out in total 58 chronic flooding spots and a fund of Rs 190 crores have been sanctioned by the civic administration. After the declogging is being done, water drainage from these areas will become faster which would eventually result in minimum flooding during the monsoon. The civic body has set up a target of completing the work before monsoon 2021.

Senior engineers stated, alongside the declogging, some of the drainage networks will also be widened.

Some of the 58 key spots include the Gandhi Market, Matunga. Civic officials stated, to have obserced that drainage of rainwater from Gandhi Market and adjoining areas has been observed during the period of hightide to be relatively slow. As a result, an additional 900 mm diameter aqueduct will be laid underneath the drain this place and at the same time, seven advanced pumps will be installed and six more pumps will be hired to speed up water drainage during the monsoon which would eventually lead to faster drainage of rain water in the area.

The existing 600 mm rainwater drain at JK Mehta Marg, Santacruz (West) will be doubled to 1,200 mm. Civic officials stated, this would minimise flooding the nearby areas of Santacruz Station.