Mumbai: BMC organizes awareness campaign to counsel men population on vasectomy

To intensify the awareness campaign and educate men about the benefits and burst the myths of vasectomy, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is now planning to encourage men to accompany their wives for routine antenatal screening and counsel regarding permanent sterilisation.

Sterilization is one of the better options among all the measures of family planning but in Mumbai, the statistics show a declining trend. Reportedly, the city has witnessed an overall 44 per cent drop in contraceptive surgeries in the past five years.

According to data provided by the BMC health department, 914 men underwent tubectomy in the year 2017-18, which further dropped to 185 in 2018-19, followed by 116 in the year 2019-20, 49 in 2020-21 and only 43 male underwent sterilisation in the year 2021-22.

As per the data, since the year 2018, less than 1 per cent of men have chosen to undergo vasectomy compared to women, despite it being a safer surgery than tubectomy due to the misconceptions about it, only a few men come forward.

Dr Mangala Gomare, Executive health officer, BMC said there are many myths and misconceptions regarding tubectomy amongst the male community due to which they hesitate or don’t agree to undergo sterilisation.

“We are trying to create as many awareness campaigns for these sterilisation processes so that more people should come forward. We will soon be counselling men and we have also directed the maternity and antenatal homes to clear the myths doubts about sterilisation. If they give consent, the antenatal screening team will document the husband’s responses and refer them to the concerned team for further execution,” said Dr Mangala Gomare.

She further said that people from poor economic backgrounds think vasectomy could affect their health, masculinity or reproductive abilities. However, this is completely wrong.

“We have specifically started using the no-scalpel vasectomy (NSV) technique, as this advanced procedure involves minimum bleeding and stitching. Also, people living in the slums often think that women should undergo sterilisation, not men,” she said.

However, activists and experts blame the BMC’s family welfare department for failing to raise awareness. “The promotional activities of the family welfare department have been stalled. Earlier, they would paste pamphlets or display boards on the need for sterilisation and family planning. But now, these programmes have been stopped. How will people get to know about them?” asked activists.

Senior gynaecologist Dr Rajashree Katke said there is a need to encourage men for sterilisation then only they will come forward.

Moreover, the women who are suffering health ailments like diabetes, hypertension, cardiac problems, and any other major issues must not take risks and men should be encouraged to take the lead, she said.

“It is a great move taken by the civic body and it will benefit them in future. Men have lots of myths related to sterilization and it will go through awareness only. So emphasis must be taken to create more awareness among the women,” said Dr Rajashree Katke.

Discussing the psychological hurdles for opting for vasectomy, Psychiatry Dr Sagar Mundada said, "males who are less educated are extremely sensitive about their sexual potency and thus refuse to prefer the procedure and think it's women's task.

Meanwhile, educated males go for temporary options like condoms, contraceptive injections. There is a need for awareness and counselling among the people."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 11:48 PM IST