 Mumbai: BMC Orders Inquiry Into Toddler’s Death After Fall Into Open Drain In Bhandup
Updated: Thursday, November 14, 2024, 01:57 AM IST
BMC | File pic

Mumbai: The BMC has set up an inquiry into the incident of the 18-month toddler's death after falling into an open drain in Bhandup on November 10. Deputy municipal commissioner Santosh Kumar Dhonde will be investigating the cause of the incident.

After the tragic incident, the BMC in its earlier report had stated that the major drain on Gaon devi Road is largely open, but at certain points, local residents have covered it for convenience. The victim's family reportedly encroached and covered part of the drain, leaving a small opening for a home waste pipe outlet. It is believed that the child fell through this opening. However, the local residents alleged that despite repeated complaints to civic officials about the choked and overflowing nullah, no action was taken.

The incident sparked anger among the residents, after which the civic authorities ordered an inquiry into the matter. The boy, Krishna Omprakash Gupta, went missing last Sunday, and his family discovered his body in the gutter near Maurya Hall in Gaon devi.

He was immediately rushed to hospital, but was declared dead on arrival. On Sept 25, when heavy rains lashed Mumbai, Powai resident Vimal Anil Gaikwad (45) had fallen into a stormwater drain and died at Andheri.

