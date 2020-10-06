Mumbai: BMC officials conduct health check-up of CM Uddhav Thackeray and family under 'My Family My Responsibility' campaign

A team of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) health officials on Tuesday visited Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence Matoshree to conduct his health check-up along with other family members under the state government's "My Family My Responsibility" campaign.

The team recorded all health parameters needed as per COVID-19 protocol like temperature, oxygen saturation level.

Thackeray's son and Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray also underwent the health check-up.

"Today under the My Family, My Responsibility campaign, BMC health team from H East ward of the hospital conducted a health check-up of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and other members of the family along with me at Matoshree's residence," Aaditya tweeted (roughly translated from Marathi).