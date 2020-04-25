Mumbai: BMC not to permit new construction but only urgent pre-monsoon works

Mumbai: Amid rising coronavirus cases in Mumbai, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday said that due to fast approaching monsoon season, it will allow works to save the existing structures, adjoining structures and buildings and works required to prevent flood like situation and avoid water-logging and breeding place for mosquitoes.

These pre-monsoon works will be allowed only in non-containment zones and the BMC will not give permission for new construction activity on the existing work sites.

BMC Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi and Chief Engineer (Development Plan) Vinod Chithore in a circular said it will allow completion of incomplete foundation and construction of basement, retaining wall, shore piling, structural repair works in all buildings which are already commenced prior to lockdown which may cause danger to existing building.

Further, waterproofing work to existing building which is already commenced on site and all tenable repairs like external and internal plaster, plumbing works will be permitted.

BMC has made it clear that the project proponent and authorised signatory will have to engage dedicated transport for workers, and they will have to barricade the site to ensure no probability of cross contamination. A board on prominent place with title “Urgent pre- monsoon work for safety purpose’’ is must on each work site where permission is granted.

BMC has hinted that it will provide rapid test kits as and when available to the project proponents so that rapid tests of all workers and staff on sites can be conducted. Pardeshi informed that the rapid testing kit is available at Rs 700 and can be done in 10-15 minutes. Only persons with positive antibodies would be allowed to work.

According to BMC, congestion at any location especially at entry and exit place should be avoided and suitable arrangement to be made for maintaining and segregating at the site. It will be mandatory for the project proponent to strictly comply with the social distancing and other lockdown measures issued by the Centre, state government and BMC.