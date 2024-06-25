Mumbai: BMC Launches Eco-Friendly Wood Combustion System For Cremation Sites |

Mumbai: In a significant move towards reducing environmental pollution, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced the implementation of an eco-friendly wood combustion system at nine cremation sites across Mumbai and its suburbs. This initiative is part of the BMC's broader effort to control pollution and promote sustainable practices within the municipal area.

The eco-friendly pyre creation system will be installed at key locations, including Bhoiwada Crematorium, Gowari Crematorium (Wadala), Vainkuthdham Crematorium (Ray Road), Tagore Nagar Crematorium (Vikhroli), Deonar Colony Crematorium (Govandi), Amardham Postal Colony (Chembur), Babahai Crematorium (Borivali), Oshiwara Crematorium, and Shivdham Crematorium (Goregaon).

Under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani and Additional Municipal Commissioner (City) Dr. Ashwini Joshi, the BMC is taking proactive steps to integrate this environmentally friendly technology alongside existing electric and gas stoves. This initiative aims to significantly reduce air pollution and environmental degradation typically associated with traditional wood-burning cremations.

The eco-friendly system was first piloted in 2020 at the Shiv crematorium and has proven successful. Consequently, the BMC's Mechanical and Electrical Department is currently overseeing the tender process to implement this technology at the additional nine locations.

In addition to these efforts, 14 crematoria have been identified to use biomass briquettes and pellets as alternative fuels. This shift not only curbs environmental degradation but also significantly mitigates air pollution.

The eco-friendly wood burning system employs a specially designed combustion chamber that minimizes wood usage. Traditionally, cremations require 350 to 400 kg of wood; however, this new system reduces wood consumption to 100 to 125 kg per cremation, saving approximately 250 kg of wood each time. This reduction in wood usage also leads to lower carbon emissions, aligning with the city's commitment to sustainability.

The combustion system is engineered to optimize energy efficiency and minimize smoke emissions. Advanced features such as water scrubbers and cyclonic separators filter out particulates and toxic gases, ensuring cleaner air. The treated air is then released through a 30-meter-high chimney, further reducing environmental impact.