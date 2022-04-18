Mumbai: BMC launches drive to relieve trees of junk; around 30 kg nails removed on first day

The BMC on Monday started a week-long citizen-driven initiative of ridding the trees covered in junk like concrete, nails, and cables, among others. On the drive’s first day at Lower Parel, 300 trees were cleansed of the scrap and 30 kg of nails were removed by the drive’s end.



Speaking about the eco-friendly initiative, BMC assistant superintendent of Garden G/South ward, Avinash Yadav, said, “The volunteers, who helped in the Lower Parel drive, were students from schools, colleges, NGOs and locals.



We provided the people with the tools necessary for the drive and we made sure that children don’t harm themselves during the work.”



Not only nails hammered into trees were removed but also cables, banners, posters, advertising boards, make-shift sheds attached to the trees, etc were also pulled out. These things were hampering the growth of the trees. “We also dug out the cement which was at the roots of the trees and we filled it with mud. Also, halogen and floodlights, which were tied on the trees, were brought down,” he added. While the removal of unattended wires was done under the guidance of the BMC’s electrical staff who instructed regarding live and dangerous wires. “The drive’s impact was easily visible as those who had put the cables on the trees started removing it in advance because they knew that we were confiscating it,” said Yadav.



Similarly, environmentalists from Borivali east enthusiastically participated in the drive in their area. A participant, Pankaj Trivedi from Kulupwadi said, “It took about half an hour to remove the nails and banners from each tree. Some of the nails were very rotten and after removing them, fluid started flowing from a tree.”



The amount of waste collected will be announced on April 22 which is observed as World Earth Day, the BMC said.

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 11:08 PM IST