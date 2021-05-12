Mumbai: BMC issues global bid to acquire 1 crore COVID-19 vaccines to boost vaccination process

In a bid to inoculate beneficiaries at a faster pace, the BMC has issued global bid today to acquire 1 crore COVID-19 vaccines to vaccinate the citizens of Mumbai at the earliest possible on a massive scale in its decisive fight against the pandemic outbreak. The civic body has resolved to make every possible effort in future also to acquire sufficient quantity vaccines to inoculate all eligible citizens of Mumbai on war footing in the next 60-90 days.

On May 10, Maharashtra Tourism and Environment minister Aaditya Thackeray had said that after discussing issue with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, he had asked Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to explore possibilities of global procurement of vaccines.

The Shiv Sena Youth president also said that Mumbai can be vaccinated in three weeks if the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) can import COVID-19 vaccines. He further stated that cost is not a factor and the state government's priority is ‘procurement at the earliest’. "We are looking at the possibility of globally procuring vaccines for Mumbai. If we can do this, we have a roadmap to vaccinate the people of Mumbai in three weeks," he noted.