Mumbai: BMC issues final notice to Navneet, Ravi Rana, tells them to remove alterations in Khar flat within 7 days

The BMC has asked Amravati MP Navnit Rana and her husband Ravi Rana to remove unauthorised structures from their Lavie building eighth floor apartment in Khar within seven days. As per the civic body, if the altered structures are not removed within the specified timeframe, civic officials will remove them at the couple’s cost without further intimation.

On May 10, the BMC had issued a show-cause notice under section 351of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act to Ranas for altering the approved plans. As per the notice, the couple was to file a reply within seven days with appropriate reasons. The Ranas submitted their written reply to the BMC on May 19, but it was found unsatisfactory by the BMC’s H-West ward office.

The BMC’s speaking order reads, “You have submitted your reply with the documents mentioned, which doesn’t prove the authenticity of the structure; hence the same is treated unauthorised.” As per the notice, the couple “failed to submit any documents like permissions, approved plans from competent authorities”.

The BMC notice also warns the Ranas of punishment under section 475-A of the MMC Act, which can attract imprisonment up to one year and a fine up to Rs 25,000 in case of continuing offence or further delay.

On May 9, the BMC officers had visited the apartment and claimed to have noticed several illegalities. These included a merged lift lobby area with the habitable area, the sloping roof flattened to merge with a bedroom, a void beside the sloping roof converted into a balcony, the living room subdivided into a kitchen and a bedroom, a balcony enclosed with an adjoining bedroom, a toilet and void on one side merged with a bedroom, two bedrooms on one side of the flat are merged, and elevations and projections merged with an adjoining bedroom. As per the notice, unauthorised alterations measure about 60 square metres.

ALSO READ Navneet and Ravi Rana deny having breached bail conditions

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 11:59 PM IST