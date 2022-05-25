Mumbai: BMC issues danger alert to slums in landslide-prone areas in S ward

BMC | FPJ

Since the monsoon is about to arrive, the BMC on Wednesday issued a danger alert to all those living on the slope areas of S ward. Most of the landslide area is in Vikhroli, Bhandup. Last year, 10 persons died in a landslide incident in Vikrohli's Surya Nagar slum.

The residents of the slums in S ward are being asked to move to a safe place on their own. In case of any accident or loss of life or property due to natural calamity, the BMC will not be responsible for it, said a civic notice. In the areas of S ward the slum dwellers living on the slopes like Surya Nagar in Vikhroli West, Indiranagar in Powai, Gautam Nagar, Paspoli, Jaybhim Nagar, Gautam nagar, Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar 1 & 2 at Bhandup West, Nardas Nagar, Gaondevi Hill, Gavdevi Marg, Tembhipada, Rawate Compound, Khindipada, Ramnagar, Hanuman Nagar, Ashok Hill,Navjivan Society, Tanaji Wadi, Dargah Road are being warned. Since in monsoon on heavy rain days there is a possibility of landslides and house collapsing.