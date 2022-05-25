e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: BMC issues danger alert to slums in landslide-prone areas in S ward

Last year, 10 persons died in a landslide incident in Vikrohli's Surya Nagar slum

Staff ReporterUpdated:Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 11:05 PM IST
article-image
BMC | FPJ

Since the monsoon is about to arrive, the BMC on Wednesday issued a danger alert to all those living on the slope areas of S ward. Most of the landslide area is in Vikhroli, Bhandup. Last year, 10 persons died in a landslide incident in Vikrohli's Surya Nagar slum.

The residents of the slums in S ward are being asked to move to a safe place on their own. In case of any accident or loss of life or property due to natural calamity, the BMC will not be responsible for it, said a civic notice. In the areas of S ward the slum dwellers living on the slopes like Surya Nagar in Vikhroli West, Indiranagar in Powai, Gautam Nagar, Paspoli, Jaybhim Nagar, Gautam nagar, Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar 1 & 2 at Bhandup West, Nardas Nagar, Gaondevi Hill, Gavdevi Marg, Tembhipada, Rawate Compound, Khindipada, Ramnagar, Hanuman Nagar, Ashok Hill,Navjivan Society, Tanaji Wadi, Dargah Road are being warned. Since in monsoon on heavy rain days there is a possibility of landslides and house collapsing.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiMumbai: BMC issues danger alert to slums in landslide-prone areas in S ward

RECENT STORIES

Watch: Woman gets caught after failed robbery bid at jewellery store in Virar, hilarious video goes...

Watch: Woman gets caught after failed robbery bid at jewellery store in Virar, hilarious video goes...

Maharashtra: MVA & BJP to be pitted against each other in elections for 10 Legislative Council seats...

Maharashtra: MVA & BJP to be pitted against each other in elections for 10 Legislative Council seats...

Delhi court awards life sentence to Yasin Malik in terror funding case

Delhi court awards life sentence to Yasin Malik in terror funding case

Kapil Sibal quits Congress, files Rajya Sabha nomination with Samajwadi Party support

Kapil Sibal quits Congress, files Rajya Sabha nomination with Samajwadi Party support

French Open tennis: Player out after testing positive for COVID-19

French Open tennis: Player out after testing positive for COVID-19