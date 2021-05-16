Mumbai: BMC issues advisory for construction sites during monsoon, storms

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued an advisory on precautions to be taken at all construction sites during monsoon and storms.

The architects and contractors have been instructed not to carry out excavation work on the premises during the monsoon season unless and until all the necessary precautionary and safety measures are adopted at the site under the guidance of the structural engineer and safety officer. This is necessary to avoid accident at the site or adjoining property or livelihood in the nearby vicinity.

“Also, it is instructed to take precautionary measures while carrying out other civil work as per guidance of appointed structural engineer and safety officer and also to check the safety and stability of barricading, scaffolding, safety nets, machinery and cranes. If provided on site, so as not to cause any untoward incident, accident, mishap on site that may endanger adjoining property or livelihood in nearby vicinity due to storms and monsoon,” said BMC in an advisory.

On construction sites, due to accumulation of water and debris, mosquitoes are likely to breed in and around the site premises. BMC in order to avoid spread of malaria and dengue in the vicinity has asked the contractors to remove all odd articles and debris from the site, prevent water accumulation and stagnation in elevation features, terraces, tanks and basements. Further, the civic body has called for regular blood tests and checkup of all labourers on site either by their doctor or through BMC hospitals and issue health care for checkup of labourers on site.

BMC has asked the contractors to provide mosquito nets to all labourers on site, and provide regular pest control treatment on construction sites either by private pest control agencies or a concerned ward level officer. They should appoint a doctor or doctor's visit on site.

Amid present COVID 19 pandemic, BMC has asked contractors to take all measures including use of masks, social distancing, sanitization and health checkup of all site staff. The reports should be preserved at site for inspection of authority if required.