Mumbai: BMC Invites Public's Suggestions On Malabar Hill Reservoir Reconstruction; Experts To Weigh In On Fate Of Historic Structure

The BMC has invited suggestions from citizens and experts on methodology to be adopted for the reconstruction of Malabar Hill Reservoir (MHR). After verifying the suggestions, the technical expert committee will submit their report that will decide the fate of the British-era reservoir located beneath the Hanging Gardens.

Lifeline of south Mumbai for past 136 years

The BMC in its public notice published on Friday, said, 'The MHR has been reliably serving as the lifeline of south Mumbai for the past 136 years. The reservoir was constructed in 1887 below the present day Phiroz Shah Mehta Garden, popularly known as the Hanging Garden, and caters to the increasing water demand of South Mumbai.

After about one and a half century of dedicated work, the aging infrastructure of the reservoir now bears signs of natural deterioration. Substantial water leakage has become a matter of concern. Therefore, the BMC has undertaken an ambitious mission to reconstruct MHR.'

The reconstruction proposal will affect 389 trees on the site. However, as citizens and NGOs have expressed their concerns about cutting of trees and demanded to find alternative solutions to save these trees. The BMC has constituted an expert committee comprising professors from IIT-Bombay, BMC officials and local experts to review the proposal for reconstruction of MHR. The BMC has appealed to citizens to send their suggestion within 15 days on email ID mhriit.suggestion@gmail.com.

Suggestions to be taken from IIT-Bombay

'The expert's panel will be studying the issue and then opine on any actionable proposal received from other experts, local residents or public representatives. Also, we will take suggestions from IIT-Bombay for any other plan. The report is expected to put an end to the controversy revolving around reconstruction or repair,' said a senior civic official.

The committee was given an extension of 45 days to submit their report. Their task is to find out if the existing reservoir can be repaired and, if needed, is it possible to reconstruct the reservoir in a phased manner without disrupting water supply to citizens. In May 2022, the BMC awarded a contract to M/s Skyway Infraprojects Pvt Ltd for reconstructing the reservoir. The municipality intends to increase the reservoir's capacity from 147.78 million litres to 191 million litres to augment the water supply to south Mumbai.