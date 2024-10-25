Mumbai: BMC Intensifies Crackdown On Illegal Firecracker Sales And Flying Lanterns Ahead Of Diwali

BMC teams conduct inspections to curb illegal firecracker sales and flying lanterns ahead of Diwali | Representational Image

Mumbai: The BMC has instructed senior inspectors of the license department to survey firecracker stalls across the city. A civic team, in a joint action with the Mumbai police, is actively working to curb the unauthorised sale of fireworks.

Additionally, the Mumbai Police have imposed a ban on the sale and storage of flying lanterns. Legal action will be taken against any vendors who store more than the licensed quantity or sell without a license, warned the civic body.

Firecrackers pose risks due to noise and air pollution, which can adversely affect health and the environment. They can also lead to fires, posing dangers to property and safety. However, numerous illegal firecracker stalls have been spotted on roads and footpaths throughout Mumbai. A team of officials from the license and encroachment departments will conduct surveys in their respective areas to address this issue.

The circular issued by license department states that, "If anyone is found selling firecrackers illegally on the roads or footpaths during festivals such as Dussehra or Diwali, immediate and stringent action must be taken against them under Section 314(k) of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Act."

"Legal action will also be taken against vendors who store more than the licensed quantity of firecrackers. The enforcement team actively seizes any firecrackers that are illegally stored or sold. The confiscated materials are then transported to the Mankhurd godown for proper destruction. A daily report of ward wise action will be prepared and sent to the higher authorities," said a senior civic official. Last year, then-civic chief Iqbal Singh Chahal urged citizens to refrain from bursting firecrackers to help prevent air pollution in the city.

Akbar Pathan, deputy police commissioner said, "The current situation in areas under the Mumbai Police Commissioner raises serious concerns about the use, sale, and storage of flying lanterns from October 23 to November 21. These activities pose risks to human life and public safety. As a result, it is crucial to impose restrictions on flying lanterns during this period to prevent misuse by antisocial elements and ensure immediate safety measures are in place."

The police and local administration are working together, seizing illegal fireworks and taking legal action against the sellers. The Bombay High Court had imposed a time restriction on bursting firecrackers in the city during the Diwali festival last year.