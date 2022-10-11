e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: BMC inspects shops, establishments for Marathi signboards

Mumbai: BMC inspects shops, establishments for Marathi signboards

These shops need to make the required changes and reply within seven days with reasons for not adhering to the rule.

SHEFALI PARAB-PANDITUpdated: Tuesday, October 11, 2022, 10:19 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: BMC inspects shops, establishments for Marathi signboards | Photo: Representative Image
The BMC on Monday started inspecting shops and commercial establishments across the city for missing Marathi signboards. The civic team visited 2,158 shops on the first day of the drive and issued notices to 522 shops for violating the rule. These shops need to make the required changes and reply within seven days with reasons for not adhering to the rule.

Despite extending the deadline multiple times, only 50% shops have displayed their names in Devnagari script. Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Special) Sanjog Kabre said, “We will issue a warning to erect Marathi signboards within seven days. If shops and establishments fail to comply, action would be taken. Cases will be filed against violators and they will be fined Rs2,000 for every person employed in the shop.”

The city has five lakh shops and establishments. Teams from every ward will daily inspect their jurisdictions and issue notices. The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly passed a bill in March that mandates all shops and establishments to display signboards in the Devanagari script. Acting on it, the BMC issued guidelines and set a deadline of May 31, which was opposed by the retailers’ association. At the request of several trade associations, the deadline was extended to June 30 and again till September 30.

