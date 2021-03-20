Mumbai: BMC initiates online survey to understand Mumbaikars parking woes

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday has initiated an online survey to understand the parking woes of Mumbaikars. Earlier in 2019, the civic body had set up a 15-member committee of - Mumbai Parking Authority (MPA).

The authority was constituted to frame and implement parking policies for the city of Mumbai. However, amid the pandemic outbreak last year, the committee became defunct and later in January 2021; the members of the committee had their first formal meeting.

During the 2021-22 civic budget in last February, the BMC have said that it will reconstitute the MPA in its policy. For the next financial year, BMC had allotted Rs 1,600 crore to the Roads and Traffic department and municipal commissioner - Iqbal Singh Chahal has said that portion of funds allotted to the department will also be used for framing policies of the MPA.

On Saturday, the MPA launched an online survey through which it aims to understand the mentality of Mumbaikars towards parking their vehicles at a local level. The survey asks questions like the rate of charge of parking and overall quality of parking in their respective areas.

"The MPA presently has been assigned the task of carrying out ward wise survey and GIS mapping of streets, the body will also explore possibilities of off street parking and give its inputs towards the formulation of various parking policies," said a senior civic official.

Furthermore, the official added, the MPA has been given a timeline of one year to complete the assigned tasks. The BMC has appointed the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) as the consultation agency, which would provide the urban planners, traffic experts and GIS planners. Along with this the civic body will also be working closely with the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking, Regional Transport Office (RTO) and Traffic Division of the Mumbai Police.

The official also said that as multiple agencies will be involved in the process, the BMC is also working towards formulating a concrete legal framework for the body to function smoothly.

"The revenue generated through parking will be used for improving the roads and parking infrastructure and this dedicated panel will also help us to unclog the roads of Mumbai to a significant extent," the official added.