Mumbai: BMC Initiates Biomethanation Plant Bids For Civic Hospitals; Green Solution To Process 10 Metric Tonnes of Organic Waste Daily

BMC | File

Mumbai: The BMC has invited bids for the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of biomethanation plants in five civic-run hospitals. These plants will process two metric tonnes each of wet organic waste daily. The fuel generated from these plants will be used in the canteen of the civic hospital, while streetlights will be powered with the electricity output. The estimated cost for the installation and maintenance of each plant for a year will be around Rs 1 crore. The last date for the submission of bids will be December 22.

The city's first mini-biomethanation plant was set up near Haji Ali in D ward in 2021. The plant has the capacity to process two metric tonnes of wet waste into 300 power units. Now, other plants will come up at KEM hospital in Parel, Sion hospital, Rajawadi hospital in Ghatkopar, Sewri TB hospital, and Nair hospital. Under this project, wet waste from the hospital will be converted into biogas, which will be used in hospital kitchens.

'Similar plants to be set up in other BMC complexes'

According to a civic official, "These plants will help decentralise the process of collecting and treating waste and will also save its transportation cost and reduce costs incurred on cooking. After the successful installation of plants in the civic hospital, similar plants will be set up in other BMC complexes and in the wards."

The move is in line with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, which talk about achieving waste management at the source, thus saving the cost incurred on transporting the material to the dumping ground. The management of solid waste has always been the biggest challenge in Mumbai. Currently, the city generates around 6,300 metric tonnes of garbage per day. To address the issue to an extent, the BMC made it mandatory for bulk waste generators like housing societies or commercial establishments having an area of more than 20,000 sq m or generating 100 kg of waste daily to treat it on their premises. However, less than 50% of bulk generators comply with the rule.