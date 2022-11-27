Mumbai: BMC increases consultation fee

BMC Headquarters | File

Mumbai: BMC has increased general consultation fees of coastal road by Rs 5 crore to Rs 50 crore citing the extended completion period of the project. This is the third time the consultation has been increased. BMChasappointedgeneral consultation 2016 with a fee of Rs 34 cr.

But due to a delay in appointment of contractors, the BMC has increased the construction period from 36 months to 48 months. Hence, consultant has demanded hike in fees. On second time, contractors and consultants haddecidedtousesinglepilar system then BMC had increased the fees by Rs 5 crore.

