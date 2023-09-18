Mumbai: BMC Imposes Conditions On Mandals For Safe And Clean Ganeshutsav Celebrations

Though the BMC has waived permission charges for Ganesh Mandals on CM Shinde’s order, it has kept certain conditions for them, including a cap on the mandap’s height and the need to have structural stability certificates. Besides, it has warned them against digging holes in the roads and kept a penalty of Rs2000 per hole.

Deputy Commissioner, Ramakant Biradar has confirmed these conditions and said "We have kept these conditions like we do every year to ensure smooth movement of idols within the city. The mandap should not be more than 30 feet in height and must have certificates for structural stability from architects if the mandap is above 25 feet.”

Ensure cleanliness

Further, the BMC has asked the mandals to ensure cleanliness around the mandaps to put a check on diseases like malaria, dengue, etc. during the festival.

It has also warned them not to display advertisements related to liquor, gutkha and tobacco and allowed them to put up BMC’s hoardings with awareness appeals.

Noise pollution

The civic body has appealed to mandals to keep open space for vehicle movement and pedestrians if their pandal is near railway stations, bus stations or rickshaws and taxi stands. Lastly, the BMC has asked mandals not to violate noise pollution rules, and every mandal should take separate electricity and water connections from the concerned authorities.

