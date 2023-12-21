Mumbai: BMC Imposes ₹1 Lakh Penalty On Two PMCs For Failing To Submit Design Of Community Toilet Seats

File

Mumbai: The BMC has started its work on constructing 14,166 community toilet seats in slum areas at 559 locations. However, the project management consultant (PMC) in the western suburbs has failed to submit the design in the last two months. Taking serious note of this, the civic authorities have imposed a penalty of ₹1 lakh each on two PMC. Earlier the project was delayed for a year due to lack of space in the city.

According to the 'Swachh Bharat Mission' norms, the slum pockets should have one toilet seat for 35 males and 25 females. In order to match the user and toilet ratio, the BMC announced plans to construct 14,166 toilet seats (referred to as lot 12) in 2023-24 under the slum sanitation programme. However, the project was delayed since the civic body couldn't find space for the toilets.

The BMC finally appointed a consultant, one each in the city and eastern suburbs while two in the western suburbs three months back. Sudhakar Shinde, additional municipal commissioner said, 'We found that the consultant appointed in the western suburb has not yet submitted designs, drawings and estimates of toilets in their respective areas. A penalty of Rs. 1 lakh has been imposed on the consultant.'

Consultants have now started submitting their designs: Officials

Another official said, "After facing action, the consultants have now started submitting their designs. We have instructions from higher authorities to impose a penalty of ₹1000 per day on the consultants if they do not deliver the designs and drawings at the given time. After finalising the designs, a work order will be issued and if contractors fail to start their work then they will also have to face action."

As per a survey by an NGO, in 2020 there was only one public toilet seat for every 752 men, and 1,820 women in Mumbai, while the mission recommends one toilet for every 100 to 400 men, and 100 to 200 women.