Mumbai: BMC heads to Ambernath to set up waste management plant

Mumbai: Since the Deonar and Mulund dumping grounds have exhausted its capacity, the waste generated in the city goes to Kanjurmarg dumping ground. Fortunately, after a long wait, the BMC can now acquire 13 plots with a total area of 30 acres in Mauje Karwale village in Ambernath to set up a waste management project plant. The civic body has recently submitted a proposal to Thane collector's office for acquiring the land.

Mumbai produces 5,500 metric tonnes of garbage daily. Dumping grounds in Mulund and Deonar were ordered to shut in 2016 after the High Court observed that they had reached saturation points. At present, around 4,000 metric tonnes of waste is processed daily by bioreactor method at Kanjurmarg dumping ground. 1,500 metric tonnes of construction debris and other wastes are dumped daily in the Deonar yard.

To ease the load of waste on dumping grounds, the BMC made it mandatory for bulk waste generators like housing societies or commercial establishments having an area of more than 20,000 square metres or generating 100 kg waste daily to treat their waste at their premises. Currently, 50 per cent of the bulk generators are processing their own garbage. The civic body has also prepared an action plan 'Vision 2030' to improve waste management in the city.

Meanwhile, the BMC was also in correspondence with the state government to get the alternative plot for waste management. The state government decided to provide a total of 52.10 hectares of government land and 12.20 hectares of private land to BMC for the waste management project in 2015.

Accordingly, 38 hectares of government land was handed over to BMC on January 18, 2016, for Rs 10 crore. However, further processes of acquiring 13 plots were delayed due to the pandemic, said the civic official from solid waste management department of BMC.

The BMC has issued a purchase notice on the name of concerned landowners on July 13, 2022 and will acquire it through negotiation.