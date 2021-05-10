Mumbai: BMC gets nod to explore vax jab procurement via global tenders

The Maharashtra government on Monday asked the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to explore the option to procure Covid vaccines through global tenders. This comes after the state government has already initiated a move to seek vaccine doses from Sputnik in addition to Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech.

Mumbai Suburban District Guardian Minister Aaditya Thackeray in a tweet said, ‘’ looking at the need for adequate vaccines to ensure that vaccination is swift and efficient, after discussing the issue with CM Uddhav Thackeray ji, as guardian minister of Mumbai, we have asked @mybmc to explore possibilities of global procurement of vaccines. We are also working on a method to ensure that non-tech savvy citizens and those who cannot operate the CoWin app with ease, and for their access to vaccines in time.’’

Aaditya said the BMC’s effort to increase vaccination centers are constantly ongoing and it will be having a center in every municipal ward along with a drive in vaccination centers across the zones of Mumbai. “My humble request to @mayor_mumbai @KishoriPednekar ji and MC Chahal ji. Today the @mybmc has also issued guidelines for the vaccination policy of housing societies partnering with hospitals for vaccination within society complexes,” he tweeted.

Aaditya also requested all other cities in Maharashtra to also have the drive in vaccination for citizens above the age of 65 for their ease and comfort.