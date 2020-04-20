Mumbai: BMC gets into pre-monsoon work mode

Mumbai: The BMC has issued fresh guidelines allowing all urgent pre-monsoon work. It has also given green signal to rebooting of construction activity, within its limits, where workers are available on site and no workers are required to be brought from outside.

So, from April 20, the state is in work mode, albeit on a low key. However, there is a rider: the BMC Commissioner's permission will be required for carrying out these works.

BMC Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi made it clear that these consolidated revised guidelines will not apply to demarcated containment zones and to new areas included in the containment zone by the civic body. The BMC has thus far identified 663 containment zones.

BMC has permitted all precautionary works which are required to be carried out before monsoon for all structures -- constructed or under construction.