Mumbai: BMC gets into pre-monsoon work mode

Mumbai: The BMC has issued fresh guidelines allowing all urgent pre-monsoon work. It has also given green signal to rebooting of construction activity, within its limits, where workers are available on site and no workers are required to be brought from outside.
So, from April 20, the state is in work mode, albeit on a low key. However, there is a rider: the BMC Commissioner's permission will be required for carrying out these works.
BMC Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi made it clear that these consolidated revised guidelines will not apply to demarcated containment zones and to new areas included in the containment zone by the civic body. The BMC has thus far identified 663 containment zones.
BMC has permitted all precautionary works which are required to be carried out before monsoon for all structures -- constructed or under construction.
These activities will include construction of retaining walls to protect against landslides, waterproofing of terraces and such exposed areas, completion of basements and other sub soil works.
Transport of all goods for this purpose is allowed. The contractor will have to submit either an online application or one manually to the zonal proposal office for works, where commencement certificate is issued.
The application will be processed by the concerned assistant engineer of the ward within 2 days and permission be issued in accordance with the guidelines. Meanwhile, Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray, at a zoom video meeting with Pardeshi, reviewed the preparations of the onset of the monsoon.
''As we fight with Covid, the world is on pause, but not our monsoon and its onset would mean we have to complete our essential works before the rains arrive…’’ he tweeted.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)