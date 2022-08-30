Mumbai: BMC gets 3,487 applications for erection of pandals ahead of the Ganeshotsav | Pixabay

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has received 3,487 applications from various mandals for the erection of pandals ahead of the Ganeshotsav. The civic body has appealed to citizens to follow all the instructions by it and the traffic police for a smooth celebration.

BMC has also organised a "Ganesh Gaurav competition" for the best Ganpati idol and decoration. It has set up 162 artificial ponds for idol immersion in all 24 wards.

Nearly 786 life guards, 45 boats, and 39 German rafts are ready on the beaches. As many as 211 welcome pandals and 188 control rooms have been erected in all the wards. Almost 460 iron plates were laid on the beaches so heavy vehicles would not get stuck in the sand.

To avoid any eventualities during immersion, the BMC has installed 71 search lights on various beaches and 3,069 flood lights at important chowks and immersion spots.

BMC has also prepared 188 first aid stations and 83 ambulances in case of an emergency.

For garbage collection 357 waste bins have been kept ready. 287 vans will lift garbage from immersion places.