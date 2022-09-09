Mumbai: BMC gears up for grand goodbye to Ganesha | BL Soni

The devotees are all set to say a final goodbye to Lord Ganesh today. The BMC, too, has made elaborate arrangements for the last day of immersion at various places in the city.

The prominent immersion spots such as Girgaon, Dadar and Juhu Chowpatty are ready with lifeguards, watch towers and other rescue paraphernalia. A team of civic and police personnel will be taking precautions to avoid crowds on the 13 unsafe bridges.

Most of the sarvajanik or public Ganesh mandals immerse their Ganesh idols on the 11th day, which is known as Anant Chaturdashi. So, every year the civic body makes special arrangements for the convenience of the devotees.

The BMC has constructed 162 artificial ponds and made arrangements at 73 natural immersion places. But, during the last few years, it has been noticed that most of the sarvajanik mandals prefer to immerse Ganesh idols at Girgaon, Dadar, Juhu Chowpatty.

Anticipating a huge crowd on the final day of immersion, which comes after a two-year COVID hiatus, the BMC has arranged 188 control rooms at ward levels and 211 centres for coordination at the prominent immersion spots. The civic body has requested citizens to follow street discipline and remain careful while crossing 13 unsafe bridges.

“We have informed the police, accordingly, they will take precautions to avoid the crowd on these bridges,” said additional municipal commissioner Ashwini Bhide on Thursday.

A 10,000-strong force of civic personnel will be present on the immersion routes and beaches. The city has around 12,000 sarvajanik Ganesh mandals, while around 1.60 lakh households have also installed Bappa idols.