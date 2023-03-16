Mumbai: BMC gardens, grounds to stay open longer, check timings here | FPJ

The BMC has decided to extend the hours public parks and grounds are kept open to 15 hours on weekdays and 17 hours on weekends and public holidays. The decision was taken after the civic body noticed an increase in the number of health-conscious citizens in Mumbai, especially after the pandemic.

Public parks and grounds will now be kept open from 5am to 1pm and 3pm to 10pm from Monday to Friday and from 5am to 10pm on weekends and public holidays. Currently, these facilities remain open for citizens from 6am to 12pm and 3pm to 9pm.

“Bad air quality is adding to health problems. If public parks are kept open for a longer duration, more citizens can visit and get some fresh air,” said a civic official.





Meanwhile, the BMC has cancelled all circulars issued earlier regarding park timings. A board showing changes in opening hours will soon be placed on the front side of parks and grounds. If there is any change in the operating hours of a particular park or ground for a justifiable reason the assistant commissioner concerned can make changes after getting approval from higher civic authorities.

“Information on the changed timings will also be available on the website of the municipal corporation,” said an official. Currently, there are around 229 gardens, 432 recreation grounds, 318 playgrounds and 26 parks across Mumbai.