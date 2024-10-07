Mumbai: BMC Forms Flying Squad To Tackle Water Shortages And Contamination Issues Amid 7 Lakes At 99% Capacity

BMC office | File image

Despite seven lakes being at 99% of their total capacity, several areas in the city are facing water shortages and contamination issues. The civic body has received approximately 2,427 complaints in the last month regarding these water problems. So, the BMC will now form a flying squad to identify and repair leakages and curb unauthorised water connections. Additionally, the civic body has warned that motor pumps will be confiscated and punitive measures will be enforced against any unauthorised activities that are discovered.

The current water stock in the seven lakes supplying the city is sufficient to last until the next monsoon. However, several areas, including Pratiksha Nagar Sion, Santacruz-Kalina, Andheri East, Sewree, and Wadala, are still experiencing water shortages. On Monday, MLA Amin Patel met with Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani to address concerns about water shortage in the Dongri, Zakaria Masjid street, Memon wada and contamination in Gujjar street and Mumbadevi areas. Gagrani promptly instructed civic officials to form a flying squad to tackle illegal motor pumps and unauthorized pipe connections.

He stated, "Although the non-revenue water (NRW) percentage has decreased from 38% to below 34%, further reduction is essential. Alongside efforts to curb water leakage, continuous action must be taken against unauthorised connections. An independent flying squad should be established for this purpose. Additionally, priority should be given to the collection of water tax payments to enhance overall revenue." Recent reviews identified low water pressure in various areas, including T. J. Road, Crescent Bay, Jerbai Wadia Road, G, Century Mill MHADA Compound, Khar Danda, Kranti Nagar in Bandra (East) Malad Dindoshi, and Rajendra Nagar in Borivali. The complaints have been promptly resolved by the local ward offices, claim the civic officials.

Daily demand of the city - 4,463 million litres per day (MLD)

Daily water supply - 3,950 MLD

Non-revenue water (loss due to theft, leakages, evaporation) - 34%

Complaints in September - city - 500

Eastern suburbs - 955

Western suburbs - 972