Mumbai: BMC fixes pipe at Worli Naka, road repairs to take 3 days | Twitter

The BMC has repaired the British-era pipeline that burst at Worli Naka junction on Thursday morning. However, repairs of the road that caved in at Ganpatrao Bhosle Marg will take three days to complete, said a civic official.

The main water line near Pralhad Keshav Atre Chowk at Worli Naka had burst, causing the road to cave in. Since the pipeline is from the British era, the BMC immediately barricaded the area. Civic officials of the hydraulic engineering department inspected the spot and after detecting the leak, undertook repair work on the pipeline on Thursday evening. It was repaired and water supply to the area was restored by Friday morning.

“We have been monitoring the water supply and have also informed the road department of G-South ward to carry out the restoration work of the road,” said a civic official of the water department. Meanwhile, officials from the road department said that the repair work of the road will be completed over the next three days.