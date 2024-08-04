Mumbai: BMC Finds No Takers For ₹2,000 Crore Mithi River Project

Mithi river | File

The BMC’s initiative to install 28 flood gates to prevent flooding in low-lying areas near the Mithi River has encountered a setback. Despite issuing tenders four times, the civic body has not received any responses from contractors. The BMC is now investigating the reasons behind the lack of interest. The project is estimated to cost around Rs2,000 crore.

The 18-kilometre Mithi River begins at Vihar Lake in Borivali and flows into the Arabian Sea at Mahim Causeway. The river often overflows during the monsoon, causing flooding in nearby low-lying areas. As a result, the BMC is frequently forced to relocate thousands of residents from these areas to temporary shelters. In 2022, as part of its four-stage Mithi River water quality improvement project, the BMC decided to install vertical flood gates in the tidal zones, stretching from Mahim Creek up to Vihar Lake.

However, the project has received no responses even after being retendered four times.

“We had to cancel the tendering process after receiving no bids. Shifting the slums along the riverbanks has been a challenging task. Additionally, we’ve learned that contractors perceive the estimated cost as too low. Given the project’s importance for providing relief to low-lying areas, we will appoint a consultant to determine the exact reasons behind the bidders’ disinterest,” a civic official said.

The floodgates are expected to eliminate or significantly reduce the need to relocate residents during the monsoon season. These gates will provide relief to areas such as Sion, Chunabhatti and Kurla. They will be closed during high tide to prevent river water from entering the stormwater drains and opened during low tide to allow stormwater to flow into the river. By deploying the gates during high tide in the monsoon, excess water from the drains can be effectively pumped out.

The project also involved installing sewer pumping stations and performing interception and diversion works to channel the dry weather flow from various outfalls and nallahs into nearby municipal sewer networks. Additionally, it will feature an 8.5-kilometre promenade along the river, along with landscaping and plantations.