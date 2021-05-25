Mumbai: BMC extends deadline for global EOI for COVID-19 vaccines till June 1; received eight bids so far

The BMC has planned to procure 10 million vaccine doses from the international market to speed up the vaccination drive in the city. For this, it had issued a global Expression of Interest (EoI) on May 12, 2021. The last date for participation in the tender floated for procurement of the Covid-19 vaccine from the international market was May 18. Subsequently, responses/bids from 5 potential supplier proposals were received by May 18, 2021, however, due to issues pertaining to incomplete documentation from the manufacturers/distributors the deadline was extended to May 25 by the civic body on May 18. On Tuesday, the last day of the bid, the civic body received three more responses, the same has once again been extended to June 1.

Confirming the development BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal on Tuesday said: “We have extended the last date of participation by another week. This has been done to enable the various bidders to submit a complete set of documents in support of the bids as prescribed under BMC's global EOI. Besides we will also entertain more responses/bids that we may receive during this one week of the extension period."