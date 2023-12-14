Mumbai: BMC Extends Deadline For Cloud Seeding Bids To Combat Air Pollution As Global Response Falls Short | Representational Image/Pixabay

The BMC has failed to get a response from global bidders for initiating a cloud seeding programme for artificial rain in Mumbai. The civic body received four bids, three from Bangalore-based companies while one from Navi Mumbai. So, the civic authorities have now extended the deadline for submission of bids till December 22.

BMC invites global expression of interest

The BMC invited global expression of interest (EOI) from companies to conduct cloud seeding in the city on November 30. A reputed firm which has experience of undertaking cloud seeding in the last three years was asked to submit their bid by December 14. However, the civic body received four local bids, out of which three prospective bidders from Bangalore failed to submit the required documents.

“Cloud seeding experiment failed in the city a few years back. So this time for good results, we are expecting reputed experienced firms to come forward. Also, the three bidders who couldn’t submit their documents will get time to submit their papers. So, the deadline for submitting bids has been extended by a week. After receiving expressions of interest, the BMC will call for financial offers from the interested firms," said civic sources.

Civic body is in talks with expert company

The selected firm will have to conduct cloud seeding whenever air pollution rises in the city and the situation is favourable for it. Following the directives of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the civic body is in talks with a Dubai-based company which has expertise in this field.