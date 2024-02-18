Mumbai: BMC Explores Ferry Ride Between Worli & Mahim To Boost Tourism

Worli fort |

Considering the growing popularity of its first Seafood Plaza, the BMC is now mulling over launching a ferry ride between Worli to Mahim. It will be a complete package for the tourist who can visit Worli and Mahim forts, enjoy sea rides and delectable seafood dishes, believes the civic official.

City's first Seafood Plaza

The city's first Seafood Plaza was launched on the seafront in Mahim Koliwada on November 2 last year. In just three months, the Seafood Plaza has welcomed 30,000 visitors. The concept has not only boosted the local tourism but has built a pathway for the Women's Self Help group in Mahim Koliwada towards financial stability, claims the civic official. Similarly, another seafood plaza is all set to serve Koli cuisine in Worli Koliwada soon.

Meanwhile, the growing popularity of this concept has encouraged the civic body to develop a tourist spot in the island city. Accordingly, following the directions of Mumbai guardian minister Deepak Kesarkar, the civic officials are now working on launching a ferry ride between Mahim-Dadar-Worli seafront. The proposal is at the initial stage and the civic officials are yet to decide about its ferry service, number of rides and other services to be offered with it, said civic sources.

Beautification of the ancient ports underway

Ajitkumar Ambi, assistant municipal commissioner of G North ward said, "After the restoration and beautification of Mahim fort gets completed, we expect that the visitors will increase at Mahim beach and Fort. Considering the rise of tourists in the future, a ferry ride will be planned on this route." The BMC has already undertaken beautification work of ancient forts at Mahim and Worli. The boat ride will enable tourists to visit these forts.

* Around 800 years old Mahim Fort is situated along the seafront and is close to the beach. Over the years, neglect led to the precincts getting encroached right under the watchful eye of the civic body.

* The iconic Worli Fort was built by the British around 1675. After restoration, these historical sites will be transformed into a recreational asset for the city.

* Currently, the boat ride available at Gateway of India is the main attraction for several tourists. The boat ride between Mahim and Worli will further boost tourism in Mumbai. It will also help the local fisherman to earn more, added civic official.