Mumbai: BMC employee suspended for sexually harassing clerk, Mumbai Police books accused



According to Dighavkar, Sable who was working as Assistant Head supervisor in the SWM department if G north ward stands suspended from municipal services from March 4.



"The accused Prakash Sable, heads the team of labourers in the Solid waste management department and manages them and their work including the attendance, distribution of work etc. We have suspended him, following the findings by the three member committee and based on the statement and referred it further to the sexual harassment comittee," Dighavkar informed.



The rule has the provision that the municipal employee undergoing investigation, inquiry and judicial inquiry in relation to a criminal offence, can be suspended.



However, this is not the first time that Prakash sable has been suspended by the civic body. In 2017, Sable, then Assistant head supervisor at N ward (Ghatkopar, Vikhroli) along with two other junior staff was suspended for laxity and dereliction of duty. He was accused of not supervising the mechanised sweeping in Ghatkopar. Officials then said he did not follow instructions and was very arrogant.