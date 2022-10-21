e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: BMC eliminates joint venture provision to attract quality bidders for cement road projects

An official explained that because of the joint venture provision in the tender, the small businesses come together with each other and will the contracts.

article-image
Mumbai: BMC eliminates joint venture provision to attract quality bidders for cement road projects | Representative Image
Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has eliminated the joint venture provision to ensure quality bids are received from big players in road construction work, said a city official.

The official explained that small companies would come together and win contracts due to the joint venture provision in tenders. In spite of having an adequate budget, the BMC has always been criticized for the poor quality of roads in Mumbai.

According to the BMC, the five tenders were floated, one for the roads in the city, one for the eastern suburbs region and three for the western suburbs region in order to improve the current roads in the region into cemented roads.

The official also mentioned that the work of these roads will be approximately 440km and the project of these stretches will be taken up based on the traffic block available to avoid any traffic problems while also noting that traffic is always flowing continuously throughout the day and even at night in Mumbai.

In total, approximately, Rs 5,000 crore tender will be spent on this cement concrete project work. Additionally, the price will be increased by 18 per cent due to an increase in cement and steel prices following the global recession and the war between Ukraine and Russia, as reported by The Indian Express.

It is the first time BMC has floated a tender with such a large value. The goal is to attract contractors with experience in highway construction and improve the overall quality of the work, officials said.

