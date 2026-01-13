Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: 21-Year-Old Engineer Builds Digital Compass To Help Citizens Navigate Civic Polls

Mumbai-based engineering student Ansh Shetty launches MumbaiTracker, a digital platform aimed at helping citizens navigate ward-wise information ahead of the BMC elections | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 13: As the city prepares for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, a young Mumbaikar, Ansh Shetty (21), has taken it upon himself to bridge the gap between complex civic data and the common voter.

Digital platform for civic awareness

Shetty, a student of Thakur College of Engineering and Technology, has launched MumbaiTracker.in, a comprehensive digital platform designed to help citizens navigate the maze of local governance.

With the city divided into 227 electoral wards, many residents often struggle to identify their specific ward, the candidates contesting from their area, or the track records of their current representatives.

Features of the platform

The website, titled ‘Aamchi Mumbai – Mumbai Civic Tracker’, serves as an open-data hub for civic transparency. Its primary features include a ward finder to allow users to pinpoint their electoral ward based on their location or address; candidate profiles giving detailed insights into the educational backgrounds, declared assets and any pending legal cases of candidates; a curated feed of civic news and updates; and information on previous corporators’ performance and how they utilised their local funds.

Encouraging youth participation

Shetty believes that the lack of engagement in local elections, especially among the youth, stems from a lack of clear information. By presenting data through a clean, user-friendly interface featuring iconic Mumbai imagery such as the ‘Kaali Peeli’ taxi, he hopes to encourage higher voter turnout.

The project is a solo endeavour, built using open-source data and public records. While the platform has gained traction on social media, Shetty remains focused on its civic mission.

Also Watch:

Read Also Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Political Campaigns End On High Note As Voters Prepare For Polling Day

Founder’s view

Talking to The Free Press Journal, Shetty said, “I believe the most important thing for the masses is knowledge—knowledge of their rights and of their representatives. Nothing changes till people hold officials accountable to deliver their promises.”

As election fever grips the city, MumbaiTracker.in is quickly becoming a go-to resource for residents who want to move beyond political rhetoric and make informed decisions at the polling booth.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/