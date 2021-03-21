Mumbai: BMC drops quarantine norms for international passengers who got 2 vax jabs

Incoming passengers from Europe, UK, Middle East, South Africa and Brazil will no longer have to undergo the mandatory week-long institutional quarantine on arrival in Mumbai if they have received both the doses of COVID vaccine, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) stated in an order issued on Saturday night.

In addition to those vaccinated, the BMC will also exempt international passengers from institutional quarantine under six other categories – medical professionals travelling to attend to critical patients aged over 65, women in the advanced stage of pregnancy, both parents accompanying children below 5 years of age, passengers with serious illnesses requiring immediate medical attention, extreme family distress condition i.e. immediate family member in critical condition and severe accident/death in the immediate family.

Medical professionals who intend to travel for performing life-saving surgery, attend to critical patients will be exempt from institutional quarantine if they can furnish proof from the hospitals where they are scheduled to perform the surgery or provide the medical service concerned, stated the BMC order that came into effect on Saturday. While the vaccinated lot will be exempted from quarantine if they show vaccination certificates and also fill a self-declaration form.

Earlier to this guideline, government officials, officials from the embassies, women in the advanced stage of pregnancy and travellers with death in the immediate family were considered for exemption from mandatory institutional quarantine.

“Passengers who have already received two doses of vaccine and those from the categories mentioned in the guidelines issued will be exempted from seven-day institutional quarantine, subject to providing required documents to the satisfaction of the officer-in-charge at the airport,” read the BMC guideline.

However, the guidelines issued by the civic body has clarified that the exempted passengers will have to follow the other rules such as following social distancing and wearing face masks in public places.