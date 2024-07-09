Mumbai: BMC Driver Booked For Allegedly Killing And Disposing Of Dog At Kanjurmarg Dumping Ground | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Borivali police have booked a BMC garbage vehicle driver for allegedly killing a female dog and then disposing of its body at a dumping ground in Kanjurmarg.

According to the FIR, the complainant, Lata Kulkarni, an animal lover and president of a non-governmental organisation Breath Foundation, resides in Borivali West. On July 7, at 10.48am, she received a call from her acquaintance, Rasik Khan, informing her that at 7am that same day, a BMC garbage compactor vehicle drove over a female dog, killing it. The driver then placed the dog in his vehicle and left.

Kulkarni said that she immediately contacted BMC officers and found out the driver Deepak Dandekar’s number. He was called to the police station and a case was filed against the driver under section 11(1)(i) (abandoning any animal in circumstances likely to cause it pain) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, along with relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita. He admitted he threw the dog’s body in the dumping ground.

Kulkarni said, “The driver attempted to destroy the evidence. No one can take away an animal in such a way. If an animal is involved in an accident, it should be taken to the animal hospital in Lower Parel for a post-mortem. The BMC employees tried to search for the dog’s body at the dumping ground, but they did not find it as the whole of Mumbai’s garbage is continuously dumped there.”