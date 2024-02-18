Mumbai: BMC Directs Departments To Vacate 'Encroached' Control Rooms

BMC | File photo

The BMC has established a disaster control room in each civic ward to handle local emergencies. Surprisingly, some of these crucial centres were found to be 'encroached' upon by other civic departments. In a recent review meeting, Dr Sudhakar Shinde, who is also in-charge of the disaster management cell, gave instructions to immediately shift the occupying offices and activate the control rooms.

BMC's control rooms

The civic body's state-of-the-art disaster control room was established in 1999 at its CSMT headquarters. The centre has 55 direct hotlines for instant communication with the fire brigade, railways and police besides the access to live feed from 5,000 CCTVs across the city. The control room is the nerve centre for dissemination of information and coordination between departments and crack teams during emergencies.

Later, the BMC started such control rooms in each ward to quickly respond to emergencies, especially during the monsoon period. Last year, the civic authorities decided to create a ward-level disaster management team for preparedness, mitigation and prevention to tackle unforeseen circumstances.

Directing to restore the centres at the earliest, Dr Shinde said, "The control rooms have started to coordinate between agencies and extend help in case of emergencies in those wards. However, I found out some other department activities were carried out instead. I have strictly instructed the officials to make the necessary changes and they have started implementation."