Mumbai: BMC directs all school teaching and non-teaching staff to work from home

In an attempt to contain the spread of Covid-19 infection, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday directed school teachers and staff to work from home and continue online teaching-learning from March 17, 2021, onwards till further notice. This decision will be applicable to all schools of Mumbai irrespective of their boards and management and, strict action will be taken against schools that violate this direction.

The BMC education department released a circular dated March 16, 2021 stating, "Teaching and non-teaching staff of primary, secondary and higher secondary schools of all boards and managements should continue to conduct e-learning, online education and work from home from March 17 onwards till further notice. Teachers should continue their work from home and submit daily reports via Google forms or worksheets to concerned school authorities."

Till now, 50 per cent of teachers and non-teaching staff were coming to school daily. But now, the BMC education department has taken this decision as the number of Covid-19 cases is increasing in the city and the state. Mahesh Palkar, BMC education officer said, "School teachers can continue to work from home and conduct regular online classes. School managements should not call teaching and non-teaching staff to campuses unless required."

But, the BMC education department has directed teaching and non-teaching staff to be present in schools when there is a need. The circular said, "Both teaching and non-teaching staff should be present in school when there is a need. Schools should also continue regular sanitisation practices."

Also, the circular said school management and principals should take a decision on calling teachers assigned with the task of distribution of midday meals. Palkar said, "Schools should call teachers responsible for the distribution of mid-day meals in batches to avoid crowding."

The BMC education department has stated that strict action will be taken against schools that violate this direction and compel teaching and non-teaching to come to school when not required.