Mumbai: BMC dedicates funds of Rs 29 crore for beautification of Chaityabhoomi

Brihanmmbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has earmarked funds of Rs 29 crore in the budget for renovation and beautification of Babasaheb Ambedkar's Chaityabhoomi memorial.

As per the report by Loksatta, the decision was taken in the meeting of the standing committee of the civic body. The move came after a BJP leader, Bhalchandra Shirsath raised a question on the dilapidated condition of the ancient heritage building and its long-pending repair.

Chaityabhoomi is the place of Ambedkar's cremation.

Lakhs of followers of the leader from various parts of the country visit the Chaityabhoomi in central Mumbai every year to pay their respects on the occasion of the death anniversary of B R Ambedkar which falls on December 6.

Earlier, BMC had earmarked funs of rupees 3.61 crore to build the elevated platform over a non-functioning stormwater drain (SWD) outfall.