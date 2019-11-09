Mumbai: BMC decides to sanction Rs 2 crore every year for Eid-e-Milad procession

Sarfaraz Arzoo, acting chairman of All India Khilafat Committee told the Indian Express, “We received a letter from the mayor, who called us for a meeting. It was also attended by the BMC standing committee chairman. A total of Rs 2 crore has been sanctioned for the juloos every year henceforth.” The facilities that are likely to be provided by the BMC included provisions for medical emergencies, setting up pandals for guests, distributing food and illuminating the roads from where the procession would pass.

Eid-e-Milad un Nabi 2019 will be celebrated in India on November 9 and 10. Milad-un-Nabi or Eid-e-Milad is the day when Muslims across the world observe the birthday of Prophet Mohammad. It is believed that the Prophet was born in Mecca on the twelfth day of Rabee-ul-Awwal — the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar, to Abdullah and Bibi Amina. The day is also observed as the death anniversary of the Prophet.