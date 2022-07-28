Mumbai: BMC cracks whip against 750 illegal hawkers in Dadar

Representative Image |

Mumbai: The BMC has undertaken a 15-day special drive to decongest Dadar, which is one of the busiest localities in the city. The G North ward office, along with the local police team, cracked down on 750 illegal hawkers across Dadar, including the area outside Dadar station, Jawale Road, D'silva Road, Ranade Road and NC Kelkar Road, which are now hawker-free.

Dadar is one of the favourite shopping destinations in the city. The station which connects Western and Central rail lines is surrounded by vegetable and flower markets that witness a daily footfall in lakhs. Keeping the station premises and other restricted areas free from hawkers has become a challenging task for the BMC. Important roads like Ranade Road and D'silva Road are surrounded by hawkers, making it difficult for the citizens to even walk. The team from the encroachment removal department of G North ward took action after receiving several complaints from citizens.

“We have launched a drive in coordination with the local police station, and this will continue on a regular basis to keep the roads in Dadar hawker-free. A few hawkers attacked our team during the action, but no one was injured. We registered a complaint against those hawkers at the local police station,” said Rajan Kambale, senior inspector of the encroachment removal department, G North ward.

“Important roads in Dadar – including Ranade Road, NC Kelkar Road, D'silva Road – have been made hawker-free under this drive,” assistant commissioner of G North ward, Prashant Sapkale said.

Six inspectors from the encroachment removal department and 20 civic labourers took part in the drive against the hawkers and seized goods that filled six trucks.