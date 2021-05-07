Mumbai: BMC corporators demand walk-ins for second dose

Mumbai: A day after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) discontinued the walk-in registration at the vaccination centre and announced that beneficiaries will get their doses only if they have confirmed appointments, public representatives appealed to BMC administration to allow walk-in registration for benificiaries who have their second dose due.

Earlier on May 5, a massive crowd broke down the barricade at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in a mad scramble for vaccination. This incident prompted the BMC administration to come up with new guidelines to prevent overcrowding at vaccination centres.

On Friday, Ravi Raja, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the BMC and senior Congress corporator, met Suresh Kakani - additional municipal commissioner and in-charge of public health in BMC and have urged him to relook at the details.

"I have requested the administration to kindly allow walk-in for citizens above 45 plus years so that they can show the certificate of their first dose and get the jab. If there is more delay, then there's a chance that people may miss their four week window," Raja told FPJ.

As part of its new guidelines, the BMC on Thursday announced that more drive-in vaccination centres will be set up in all the 24 municipal wards of the city.

On Thursday Rais Shaikh, Samajwadi Party (SP) legislator and corporator from Nagpada, took to his Twitter account and criticised the BMC's decision of setting up more drive-in centres.

"Majority of the population uses public transport to travel. The facility of drive-ins is only good for people who can afford vehicles. How will such people afford to drive-in to such centres? Taking a cab is equally unsafe in these times," said Shaikh in his tweet.