Mumbai: BMC Corporators adjourn meeting over water supply issues

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Standing Committee got adjourned on Wednesday after corporator members raised objections to the non-uniform water supply across the city.

Ravi Raja, senior Congress corporator and Leader of Opposition (LoP) filed a general motion highlighting the issue of the water crisis in his ward. Raja said the BMC undertook leakage repair work of Rawli high water reservoir water pipeline in the F North (Matunga, Sion, Antop Hill, and Wadala) ward. This ward comes under Raja's jurisdiction and he said that after February 9, water supply issues reemerged in the area.

Raja's motion was unanimously backed by corporators across party lines. BMC Standing Committee (SC) chairman and Shiv Sena corporator - Yashwant Jadhav said in his residence water supply has been cut off for the past seven days.

“The problem of water supply is repeatedly being raised from the same areas, those living in the elevated areas like Pali Hill have been facing low water pressure for months and the problem is very much there,” said Asif Zakaria, Congress corporator from Bandra West.

“The administration charges heavy amounts for water bills every year. Meanwhile, when we approach the ward office asking for a water tanker when there is a water cut, they say that they have only one tanker which is being shared by two wards,” Zakaria stated.

“More than 30 percent of the entire city's population reside between Goregaon and Dahisar and many of the residential pockets between this belt are deprived of uniform water supply,” said Kamlesh Yadav, BJP corporator from Kandivli.

“In my constituency, there is water cut regularly,” Yadav added.

Sandhya Doshi, Shiv Sena corporator from Borivli said the layout of the pipeline in her ward is outdated by at least 30 years.

“In the past three decades the topography in my area has changed and population has also increased, the present layout has become outdated now,” said Doshi.

Congress corporator from Byculla - Javed Juneja said that there are officials who are working for more than five years in one department.

“As per the rules an official cannot spend more than three years in a single department, however in the BMC water supply department there are officers who have been there for more than five years at least,” said Juneja.

Additional Municipal Commissioner - Suresh Kakani, who was present at the meeting said since the past year, the civic body has taken up a number of repair works to improve the water supply network. Kakani urged Raja to roll back the motion, but the members refrained from doing so.